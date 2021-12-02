 Skip to main content
Letter: Mindset on health care must change

The current COVID pandemic America still suffers through laid bare the hallowing out of our educational, public health and health care systems. These inadequacies, cause by American businesses' insistence upon workers working longer hours for lower pay without the needed resources, increased the amount of stress and anxiety inflicted upon the very people asked to care and watch over those we love. While Americans fetishize images of nurses, teachers and their support staff as heroes, all of us fail to treat them as real heroes by failing to provide them with the resources needed to care for and educate our loved ones.

Often, we hear our elected officials and other elites plead poverty when the American public wants these systems funded. Very few pleas of poverty are seen from the same governing and business elites who support the military industrial complex with its bloated and wasteful bureaucracy. This mindset in the middle of a pandemic needs to change. America should provide our health and educational workers the resources needed. Instead, we’re forcing these heroes out of fields they have a deep passion. Give our heroes what they need to do their jobs, get out of their way, and let them do what they’re passionate about.

James Granger

Auburn

