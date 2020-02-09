Letter: Misso is Democrats' best option

As the 2019 Democratic candidate for Cayuga County District attorney, I had the opportunity to meet each of the three Democrats competing to be the congressional candidate for the 24th Congressional District this year. While I am confident that any of these three fine individuals would be a better choice than John Katko, I believe that Roger Misso is the candidate best able to beat the Republican incumbent — but more importantly the candidate best able to represent the unique needs of Cayuga County within the district.

As you may already know, our congressional district is largely rural, and the people of Owasco, Moravia, and Weedsport have very little in common with the urban and suburban people of Syracuse. However, every day decisions made by Congress affect the people of our community. When Canada placed a tariff on U.S. milk products to put pressure on Wisconsin Congressman Ryan, Cayuga County dairy farmers felt the pain.

Having grown up in Red Creek, our own backyard, Roger Misso has the Cayuga County way of life sewn into the fabric of his character. I believe that when Roger says that he understands the specific concerns of our communities, he means it.

