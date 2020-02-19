Letter: Misso is the best choice for Congress

I am voting for Roger Misso in the Democratic primary and I will tell you why. I have lived in the Red Creek community for 25 years, and am an employee of Red Creek Central School District, where Roger Misso attended high school. I remember Roger fondly from school. As a student, Roger was smart, caring and socially involved in his school community. He was a champion for the kids that needed a fellow student to represent them. Roger was involved in many activities in school from the select chorus and drama club, to playing basketball and running track. Most memorably, he and two fellow students helped organize and implement the Coins on The Court event at our school as part of Jimmy Boeheim's commitment to cancer research. The dedication and hard work to fill that gym floor with 1,075,200 pennies was amazing in itself!
Roger went on to the United States Naval Academy, where he served for 10 years. In uniform, he continued to champion others: he served as a victim advocate for survivors of sexual assault, and was part of a team of reformers who advocated for better child care services, and better access to mental health care for his fellow service members. Roger’s not a “good old boy” — he comes from a regular central New York family. His mom Sandy works at Red Creek central and his dad (also Roger!) is a retired state trooper. Sandy and Roger are kind, considerate people. They taught their son right from wrong and what is important in life: family and community.
You have free articles remaining.
Roger is running to represent the 24th Congressional District because he cares about people in his community and is full of great ideas to improve the lives of not only the farming community but also the families on the waterfront that need a representative who will show up and listen to their concerns, and then take action, and the people in the city that need a champion, from health care to housing. As the Democratic primary approaches, I hope you will give Roger Misso the chance to be a true champion for the people of the 24th district.
Nancy Sheldon
Red Creek