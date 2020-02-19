Letter: Misso is the best choice for Congress

I am voting for Roger Misso in the Democratic primary and I will tell you why. I have lived in the Red Creek community for 25 years, and am an employee of Red Creek Central School District, where Roger Misso attended high school. I remember Roger fondly from school. As a student, Roger was smart, caring and socially involved in his school community. He was a champion for the kids that needed a fellow student to represent them. Roger was involved in many activities in school from the select chorus and drama club, to playing basketball and running track. Most memorably, he and two fellow students helped organize and implement the Coins on The Court event at our school as part of Jimmy Boeheim's commitment to cancer research. The dedication and hard work to fill that gym floor with 1,075,200 pennies was amazing in itself!