Letter: Mistakes by Trump continue to multiply

I have to admit in the past I have been uneasy about the state of the United States but over the last month I have become absolutely paranoid over the current administration and its cavalier attitude to a nationwide/worldwide crisis.
Your president first decided that this was a non-issue and would be gone with warmer weather days, and when that was proven false he tried to blame other countries! He has ridiculed and dismissed health professionals and their opinions, though I’m not sure he can spell pandemic, but he continues to imply that he knows better than the experts! He’s so smart that in 2018 he disbanded the entire pandemic response team! Who does that and why? That move surely affected our ability to respond. Every one of his “updates” is full of his own boasting about how he is handling the crisis as our governors across the nation are turning cartwheels to handle their individual scenarios as the crisis in each one grows exponentially!
And God forbid anyone question his “superior” judgement as he has recommended that his “lackey” (aka Mike Pence) ignore their requests for help! It is the responsibility of the federal government to provide help to the states if needed. If not legally at least morally!
Even in this state of national crisis, we collectively have to ask ourselves —How much longer do we have to endure this scourge on our nation? He does not care for the people, he misleads and lies, all the while patting himself on the back for a job well done.
Well if he had listened back in January and acted as a president we may not be in as dire a situation!
He has misled everyone since Day 1 and we all know it! It's an administration built on lies which we can only hope will cause his downfall in November! He is playing with lives ... all of ours regardless whether Democrat, Republican or Trumper!
I know that this is a troubling time but we need to look forward to November and where we want to go as a nation. Don’t forget what we have been through and who is responsible for the sad state of our union; it’s not good and needs to be rectified
Russell Harkins
Sennett
