Letter: Money spent to save planet is worthwhile

I would like to comment on your publication of the Wall Street Journal editorial in your Aug. 25 edition. That editorial focuses on the political personalities and short-term economic conflicts rather than draw our attention to a climate crisis that threatens our nation and planet. The $3.5 trillion budget bill now in the reconciliation phase aims to address rebuilding the United States of America to better deal with a rapidly changing climate in a fair way that addresses the social and economic needs of all.

This budget bill as it is further developed in the reconciliation process between the House of Representatives and the Senate may achieve 100% clean energy with the Clean Energy Payment Program and Clean Energy Tax incentives; expand access to clean public transit with union-built electric vehicles, and EV charging infrastructure; end fossil fuel subsidies and clean up abandoned mines and wells; help eliminate lead poisoning threats to our children; retrofit and electrify all public housing, schools and hospitals; create a civilian climate corps for a clean natural environment that absorbs carbon; protects the Arctic Refuge to sustain our polar ecosystem; and supplement the bipartisan deal where it is underfunded.