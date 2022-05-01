Letter: Moravia school play was magnificent

I have been delayed for several weeks now in putting my thoughts together as I could not find the "right words." On April 3, I had the pleasure and honor of attending the musical comedy "The Addams Family" presented by The Moravia Drama Club. My fourth-oldest granddaughter was an "ancestor" in the ensemble so, of course I had to be there. I have been to many plays in Moravia, Auburn and elsewhere but this one was so outstanding that applause and tears of joy are not enough to express one's feelings. Under the extremely capable direction of Mrs. Joanna Kufs, this performance left its mark of the highest degree of entertainment that anyone could expect. All those involved, from performers with many parts to remember to those with intermediate parts to stagehands to set construction and to the audience itself, each was important and necessary to the successful outcome of the meaning of entertainment. I still feel the pleasure even weeks later. This took place during a time of world stress and those directly involved had to also maintain their daily routines and work and home responsibilities. We are privileged to have students in many of our local schools who are willing to invest in extracurricular activities in spite of adversities and they should be supported and congratulated. Life is called the "survival of the fittest." And I thank you for the "good fit."