Letter: More guns is not the answer

This thinking is so wrong. More guns will only equal more violence and deaths. Most of the carnage is due not to criminals with guns, but young men with severe mental health issues.

The US is No. 1 in the world for the number of civilian firearms per 100 persons, according to the Small Arms Survey of 2017. Then, it was calculated that there were 120.5 guns per 100 people, and it has certainly increased since then. What were the other top nations in that survey for guns per person? 2-Falkland Islands (62.1). 3 -Yemen (52.8). 4 -New Caledoia (42.5) 5-Serbia (39.1).