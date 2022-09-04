Letter: More guns needed at crowded places

OK, let's see. Let's give the criminals more opportunity to kill more people by putting more restrictions on law-abiding gun owners who just might save your life or prevent another shooting tragedy. Where do most if not all the shootings take place? Schools, churches, supermarkets, concerts and other crowded public places are the mark of a criminal so they can do the most damage. Their goal is to kill as many people as they can. Why in the world would you want to give the criminals the upper hand knowing that they can walk in anywhere and slaughter innocent victims without risk of confrontation? Just another lame brain ploy to gather votes from short-sighted voters before an election. Really makes sense doesn't it? Especially when the ranks of law enforcement are at an all-time low due to defund the police, no bail reform, down with the Blue and the list goes on.