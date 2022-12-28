Letter: More NY funding should help Schine theater

Lately, I’ve noticed in The Citizen that various grants or other funding is being awarded or to be awarded in Auburn and various Cayuga County towns.

Specifically, the villages of Aurora, Cayuga and Moravia are hoping for a windfall through the newly created NY Forward program to support projects their downtown areas.

Two winners will get $4.5 million each or three winners, with one getting $4.5 million and the other two receiving $2.25 million each.

These are really big sums of money but I’m confident that they’ll be put the money to good use to restore, beautify, etc. in each of these municipalities.

Another $1.5 million grant through the state Restore NY Communities Initiative will help fund the redevelopment of a vacant Auburn building at 197 State St. (old Polish Home bowling alley) into affordable housing (16 apartments) for the homeless and veterans.

Halleluiah! It’s about time we did something about restoring historic vacant buildings and providing a safe place for the homeless people in the county. This is way overdue.

It also appears that the Restore NY Communities Initiative, Auburn’s capital improvement program and grants, and another pile of money the city received under the federal COVID-19 program, could put their heads together and finally fund Bowers Development LLC of Syracuse the necessary funds to complete the Schine theater restoration.

It’s time to bring this Schines Art Deco-style to life again and make it another central attraction in the “City of Auburn, NY - History's Hometown” for tourists to come to Auburn and see.

And while we’re at it, incorporate in the renovation and spotlight Theodore Case's invention of bringing sound to the film industry and creating the first “Talkies.”

Case met William Fox in 1926 of the Fox Corp. and they formed the Fox-Case Corp. and gave a new name to Cases’ film system: Movietone. The rest is history.

Whatever the case, the Schine's restoration needs to be finished, and hopefully, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul, “these Restore New York grants will help to reimagine downtowns across our state and transform vacant’ blighted and underutilized buildings into vibrant community anchors.”

It’s time, Mayor Quill, City Manager Dygert, city councilors, AIDA, CCIDA and anyone else with some pull to get the necessary funds to finish the Schine's restoration once and for all.

Bill Balyszak

Fleming