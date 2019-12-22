The facts and evidence show that the Trump administration is the most corrupt administration since the Warren Harding administration in the 1920s. (NY Times, 10/28/18) Hence, identifying and listing all of Trump’s betrayals and broken promises would be challenging, if not, impossible. I have listed below some of Trump’s more obvious betrayals and broken promises. This letter is part 2 of 10.
• Betrayal of women: Trump promised that he would treat women better than anyone else. Instead, the facts show that he is a misogynist. Trump treats women as sex objects who are useful for sex and disposable but not worthy of being treated with respect and dignity. For example: the Billy Bush video where Trump demeaned women as sex objects. At least 16 women have accused Trump of sexual assault. (Sierra, November/December, 2019) Trump’s policies are a clear and present danger to women’s rights: ban abortion, repeal the ACA, defund Planned Parenthood, ensure that Roe v. Wade is relegated to “the ash heap of history.” (Center for American Progress, 4/25/17)
• Betrayal of blacks and minorities: Trump promised that life for blacks and minorities would be better. Instead, a majority of blacks and minorities believe that Trump’s words, actions, behaviors and policies have posed serious problems and threats for them and, consequently, they live in anxiety and fear. Trump’s xenophobic rhetoric has gone beyond the political world and injected itself into every day life and, all too often, in violent ways (Charlottesville, Charleston, Pittsburgh, El Paso Walmart). The facts and evidence show that Trump has attacked blacks, Jews, Latinos, Hispanics, Mexicans, immigrants, Muslim Americans, Native Americans, LGBTQ and people with disabilities. Attacks by white nationalists are on the rise. The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that the number of hate groups in America reached 1,020 last year, the highest level ever recorded. Indeed, Trump has a long history of racism and bigotry and Steven Miller, senior White House policy advisor, who advises Trump on immigration policy is a white nationalist. (National Review, 11/14/19)
Wayne Blann
Niles