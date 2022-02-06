Letter: Most agree there is a higher power

Much to the surprise of many may be the fact that the "man upstairs" is indeed "keeping a list and checking it twice"!

I say this because I'm a member of the clergy. (And, most of the clergy that oversee the estimated 1,300 denominations in this country will also agree that that man is God.)

Although there are a lot of folks who have a problem with the color of someone's skin, most clergy will tell those same folks that they “need to take their complaint about that with the 'man upstairs'!” (Surprisingly, many with the problem are believers of a higher power.)

Although Americans often say the Pledge of Allegiance, there are many dismissing the fact that “under God” is in it and also choose to remain blind to the fact that a true American is supposed to acknowledge a higher power because as a nation – we are bound to be respectful of that.

It's unfortunate that the Catholic church is losing so much of their membership due to the "coverup" they provided — for decades — to far too many priests that needed to be removed! And, how to bring their people back is no doubt a major concern to those at the helm ... including the Pope.

Over the centuries the Catholic church has made changes and unless you're a student of religion, you might never know that during the third century there was a meeting of the top brass of the church and it was known as the Council of Nicea. Some important changes were made at it, including the fact that priests could no longer marry. However the Greek Archbishop disagreed with that change and he left. Thus the Greek Orthodox Church was formed.

One of the most significant changes that occurred at the Council of Nicea was that the teachings of reincarnation were to cease! In other words the belief that you are “born again and again” was no longer in their teachings! (Some folks would call reincarnation “pay back' ... and that is truly what it is!)

In other words, you will come back again and again (and again!) until you wake up to doing what is correct! It's just that simple! Even the Bible says: “Do Unto Others What You Want Done To You” and it is that which should dictate our lives!

End of sermon!

Rev. Joyce H. Smith-Moore

Auburn

