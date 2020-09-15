Letter: Most protestors following King's principles

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In Mr. Graf's letters of Aug. 14 and 25, he responds to my letters of Aug. 8 and 19, and because he cites both fact and sometimes fiction, I feel it necessary to respond.

One letter was about the COVID-19 crisis. The other letter referenced how Donald Trump was using the Black Life Matters movement to his advantage.

As we all know, the movement is about the right to protest and those involved are truly following the dictates of Dr. Martin King who was adamant about doing protests peacefully! He said, “nonviolence means avoiding not only external physical violence but also internal violence of spirit. You not only refuse to shoot a man, but you refuse to hate him also.”

Truly it's really not about the Democratic Party or the Republican Party ... it's about those who seek to control and what better way to do it now that there's a movement underfoot. And it's fitting into Donald Trump's scheme to get himself re-elected because he wants "Capitalism" to stay ... because it benefits him a lot!