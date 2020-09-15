Letter: Most protestors following King's principles

In Mr. Graf's letters of Aug. 14 and 25, he responds to my letters of Aug. 8 and 19, and because he cites both fact and sometimes fiction, I feel it necessary to respond.
One letter was about the COVID-19 crisis. The other letter referenced how Donald Trump was using the Black Life Matters movement to his advantage.
As we all know, the movement is about the right to protest and those involved are truly following the dictates of Dr. Martin King who was adamant about doing protests peacefully! He said, “nonviolence means avoiding not only external physical violence but also internal violence of spirit. You not only refuse to shoot a man, but you refuse to hate him also.”
Truly it's really not about the Democratic Party or the Republican Party ... it's about those who seek to control and what better way to do it now that there's a movement underfoot. And it's fitting into Donald Trump's scheme to get himself re-elected because he wants "Capitalism" to stay ... because it benefits him a lot!
Dr. King reminded us that “Capitalism does not permit an even flow of economic resources. With this system, a small privileged few are rich beyond conscience, and almost all others are doomed to be poor at some level. That's the way the system works. And since we know that the system will not change the rules, we are going to have to change the system.” It's because of the necessity of knowing the truth that my years of involvement with credible groups and organizations that do their due diligence to find the truth that it has allowed myself and others in the minority to recognize how easily the masses are fooled! (The expression that “there are none so blind as those who do not see!” unfortunately applies.)
How unfortunate also that Mr. Graf and so many others like him are so often being taken in by those in power who lead them like “sheep to the slaughter!” And yes, he is right about the “Marxists doing the hijacking!” But why not arrest them and not arrest the peaceful demonstrators who really don't want the Marxists around. (The demonstrators don't want the others 'tagging along' either. They're taking advantage of the situation and doing all the looting and pilfering!)
Joyce Hackett Smith-Moore
Auburn
