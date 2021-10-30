Letter: Muldrow understands diversity of west end

I’ve proudly lived on the west end of Auburn for over 30 years. I often drive throughout my district and others on west end of town. I do this to remind myself of the beauty, joy and challenge of living, working and leading in this section of our beautiful community.

The result of these mini road trips is a belief that political leaders representing our neighborhoods need to fully understand who we are. We are families representing diverse demographics. We are families with concerns specific to residents in west end districts. We experience community dynamics in ways unique to living on the west end. I believe political leaders representing our neighborhoods must fully understand these things in order to effectively represent us in local government.

It pleases me that Brian Muldrow stepped up to run for Cayuga County Legislator in District 15. Brian is the type of leader this west end district needs. This district is reflective of many west end neighborhoods. It needs a leader who understands as previously mentioned, the diverse demographics, dynamics, dreams and needs of the families he will represent when elected.

Brian is a life-long Auburnian. An Auburnian who is personally connected to people in his district. He is known for being the “go to guy” when people have concerns. Brian is a serial entrepreneur who understands the needs of Auburn’s business community. He knows what it takes to build and sustain a vibrant local economy. He serves on a number of community committees. These committees focus on ensuring residents are celebrated for their diversity, have a sense of belonging and equitable access to resources. Brian Muldrow has the skills needed to represent District 15 in the Cayuga County Legislature.

I encourage voters in to get behind Brian Muldrow’s campaign for county legislator. I truly believe he is the right leader at the right time for this position. Vote for Brian Muldrow.

Gwen Webber-McLeod

Auburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0