Letter: Mutchler's leadership in Scipio is exemplary

A recent opinion letter suggests it is time for new leadership in Scipio. As a 20-year town council member and a lifelong resident, I’d like to address a number of misrepresentations and offer a more hopeful and accurate perspective.

While no town council is perfect, the Scipio Town Council conducted business with integrity and transparency for the good of our entire community. In fact, over the last six years, Town Supervisor Gary Mutchler, and the council, have taken actions to preserve our rural character, increase environmental protection of our lakes, improve our local roads, increase access to high-speed connectivity, explore renewable energy sources, and maintain steady tax rates for our residents — with only small town increases of around 1% in five of six years.

In every decision, Scipio’s entire five-member council has acted responsibly, objectively, and followed best practices outlined by the state comptroller’s office. Our budget process enabled Scipio to achieve a surplus in each of the last six years, except for 2019 when a planned investment in road maintenance equipment required a modest use of a reserve account, which I assure you is not used as a “slush fund.” If it were, a pattern of such budget surpluses would not have been possible to achieve.

As for our town employees and their compensation, Scipio is blessed with some of Cayuga County’s brightest and hardest working. Without these valuable people serving our community as truck drivers, bookkeepers and laborers, the town would suffer; snow removal, road maintenance and accurate record keeping would be compromised. The hiring wages and raises voted and agreed upon by the town council, as a whole, are merely reflective of the current job market and cost of living. We made these decisions without compromising our commitment to balancing a budget and responsibly managing a tax base.

Residents of Scipio, the mission of town government is to serve the community in the best way possible. Open dialogue and informed residents are what best serves our town. Having vague accusations about a current town supervisor with no context is not productive for our town. We can all do better. Head to the polls between Oct. 23 and Nov. 2 and vote Gary Mutchler.

Gary Whitten

Scipio

Gary Whitten is a member of the Scipio Town Council.

