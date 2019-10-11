My name is Harold Walter and I am running for the town of Aurelius highway superintendent position. I am asking for your vote on Nov. 5. I am a lifelong resident of the town of Aurelius and a graduate of Union Springs High School. I have been employed by the Town of Aurelius Highway Department for 21 years. I have my New York State Department of Motor Vehicles class B commercial drivers license and my New York State Department of Health class C and D water licenses, which have allowed me to maintain the roadways year round and in all weather conditions, as well as maintain and oversee the municipal water and sewer systems for the town of Aurelius and village of Cayuga residents. I became deputy highway superintendent in 2012 and the water tower manager in 2015. I feel that along with my knowledge and experience, the good relationships I have with not only the residents, but also the neighboring towns and villages that we depend on to help us out when necessary, make me the best candidate for highway superintendent. Please vote on Nov. 5.
Harold Walter
Aurelius