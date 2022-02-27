Letter: Nations must stand up against Putin

Imperialism! We all can remember when protesters all over the world called America imperialistic.

Where are they now? They remain silent, do not dare or dared call the ”big red bear" an imperialist, as he planned to conquer more land.

What a shame! The nations of EU, NATO and the U.S.A. simply used words to try to scare off or intimidate Putin, who simply lied and took actions by hunting down the lambs in the pasture, not able to fight the strong "big bear."

How many, many times we have heard from so many governments officials and other leaders in many capacities, screaming about bullies. The “big bully" now has emerged after 80 years, when another mad man took similar actions to conquer, destroy and exterminate humanity at large, when, the strongest Democratic country in the world took actions to liberate those oppressed nations.

The Ukrainian president knew that more strong measures should have been taken against Putin. Now during the Russian occupation he said to the world ”Our country is fighting alone.“

In other words, where are you the nations of the world who speak of peace? Don't you care to help the lamb before he gets slaughtered? Nation leaders do not dare to take a stand against the “bully.”

Words of diplomacy were not taken seriously. What has happened to the integrity/resilience of America?

Yes, politicians are very resilient/concerned to how many millions they can accumulate during their terms. I hope that NATO, EU and the U.S.A. will take strongest action sending the bear to his den. My admiration to the people of Ukraine, who with their unity, pride and heroic actions are defending their motherland. BRAVI! May God watch over them and give them strength in these times of peril.

Paolo (Paul) Saltarello

Throop

