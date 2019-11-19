{{featured_button_text}}

I'm gonna binge feel-good Christmas movies on the Hallmark network.

I need to feel good.

Watching the government circus for the last few weeks makes it necessary.

Gotta balance the scales.

No matter Republican or Democrat, left or right, liberal or conservative, majority or minority, no matter what, it is an absolute political tragedy. And the icing on the cake: somebody is lying.

These are the people we elected, the people we trust, the people we depend on to run our country. And one or more (emphasis on the more) is outright lying.

Forget the name calling and grandstanding and childish behavior, and abuse, and, and, and ...

Lying!

If that doesn't scare the hell out of you ...

Well it does me.

So I'll watch Christmas movies and think good thoughts and remember ...

I still believe in Santa Claus. I've got to in order to preserve my sanity.

Peter Van Denburg

Seneca Falls

