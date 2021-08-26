Letter: Neighborhood bar far from neighborly

A month has passed since Auburn’s nuisance committee convened its first meeting in July and took up the matter of O’Tooles Tavern and its private parking lot on city-owned property. It has been about three weeks since the original article of July 27, “Source of mayhem,” appeared in The Citizen. Subsequently, the state Liquor Authority has been contacted by the city and there has been a flurry of responses, both positive and negative, on social media outlets and in letters to the editor.
What I want to say is that the status quo persists. There was a fight which broke out at the bar on Aug. 2, resulting in two 911 calls to APD. One bartender told me via Facebook that the men fighting were “outsiders.” Hmmmm. A week before, there was a drunk person who fell asleep behind the wheel of his car with the engine running. A few nights ago there was another occurrence of public urination recorded by my parking lot cams.
On a positive note, several residents surrounding the bar have reached out to voice their frustrations with the bar spanning years and in one case decades. So for those readers who have come out against “the new guy in town” and in favor of the bar, this proves that the problems predate me and that I am not creating drama for the sake of drama. If anything, I have simply given voice to a long standing problem — a neighborhood bar that doesn’t know how to be neighborly and a bar owner who may be too tired or burnt out to affect any changes.
Last thing, quite a few have commented that by buying a house near a bar that I should’ve expected all of the resulting chaos and that whatever will occur or has already occurred is just collateral damage. If that’s true, then what of the bar owner’s obligation to protect his neighbors from his customers? If there is no such obligation in your book, then you must believe that almost anything goes and that the bar’s right to turn a profit supersedes the residents’ right to live in peace and quietly pursue their happiness. Do you believe that we, the residents, are somehow at fault? And if so, at fault for what exactly? For wanting to improve our quality of life, expecting a modicum of respect, or for having the audacity to demand change? Is it really so much to ask?
James Udall
Auburn