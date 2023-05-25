Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In response to the letter on neonicotinoids: I agree that Senator May should act on the use of safer, more environmentally friendly risk management tools that use the latest science to make decisions on how farming is done. See the article I cited by the National Resource Defense Council ("Neoniconoids 101")(May 25, 2022).

Neonicotinoids work by permanently binding to the nerve cells of insects by overstimulating and destroying them. Exposed insects (beneficial and non beneficial) often exhibit uncontrollable shaking and twitching followed by paralysis before eventually dying.

Neonics are considered "systemic" pesticides. This means that they can be applied directly to the soil, or by a coating on the plant seed which the plant literally soaks up as it grows. That makes the plant itself including its nector, pollen, leaves, stems, and fruit toxic. What's worse is only about 2.5% of the neonics make it to to the target plant-leaving about 95% in the soil. Once in the soil neonics remain active for years and rain or irrigation water can easily carry it long distances.

Neonics are used "prophylactically" (used whether it is needed or not). Neonics can actually make those pest problems WORSE for farmers by killing off beneficial bugs (pollinators) and soil microbes that IMPROVE crop health, resiliency, and output.

Peer reviewed research has linked exposure to neonics while in the womb to birth defects.

Neonics regulary pollute water sources and traditional chlorination treatment fails to remove them from tap water.

Neonics are found in 86% of U.S. honey and they show up in popular produce. Neonics are "in" the fruit and vegetables and can't be rinsed off or peeled away.

While up to 100% of conventional corn seeds and up to 50-75% of conventional soy beans are pretreated with neonics before planting; study after study shows that these treatments provide almost no economic benefit for growers. Or worse, they reduce crop yields and damage soil health.

Meanwhile, additional research finds that top fruit crops are not "pollinator limited" nationwide. The gist being that farmers are producing fewer of these crops because of a loss of pollinators.

The EU and Canada have banned the use of neonics after several scientific studies showing the connection between the neonics and the disappearance of honey bees, wild bees, and other pollinators. These studies have been apparent for years and it is time for our planet's health to come first.

Martha King

Auburn