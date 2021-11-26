Letter: Network news shows bow to sensationalism

You know, Nov. 15 was a very important date in America’s history. Why? Because that was the day President Joe Biden signed into law the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

And believe it or not, we actually had 13 sane Republicans vote in favor of this bill.

We have way too many unsafe bridges (45,000), roads, railways, etc. that are way overdue for replacement or repairs, so let’s get on with the work.

But if you tuned in on the 6:30 p.m. network news programs that day, all three networks didn’t think that this was the No. 1 headline of the day.

On "ABC World News" with David Muir of Skaneateles, the broadcast led off with the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Wisconsin.

Really, David? This trial was more important than President Biden signing the most important and expensive piece of legislation in over six decades?

It appears ABC is more interested in sensationalism news and not in really important news that will make infrastructure safer and affect many, many American lives.

But of course after his first “when we come back” comment (and six commercials later), we finally get to see the president signing this historic piece of legislation. Glad you could find time to fit it in, David.

And NBC News, with Lester Holt, was just a clone of ABC’s agenda. He led off and followed the exact same script. For shame, Lester.

And then we clicked on our DVR to CBS News, with Norah O’Donnell, which relegated President Biden’s signing to fourth place. Yes, fourth place!

Again, as with the other two networks, CBS opted for sensationalism news, instead of the country’s important news.

Norah felt that Trump’s henchman, Steve Bannon, who gave himself up to the court for lack of appearing and answering questions about the Jan. 6 insurrection to Congress, was the most important news of the day. Really, Norah!

I realize I may have different views from others, but it seems to me that the president of the United States signing this historic piece of legislation – that will help all blue and red states – would be the main headline of the day.

Needless to say, I was wrong.

It’s “what’s popular” and not “what’s important” that are these networks’ priorities. And that truly is just wrong.

However, we did have PBS’s Judy Woodruff, who knew what was more important than just the latest sensationalism news and led off the program with President Biden’s signing ceremony of this historic legislation.

Way to go, Judy!

Bill Balyszak

Fleming

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0