Our future Auburn students need to know those Auburn natives of accomplishment who were born, raised and educated in Auburn, New York. It is time to recognize Auburn leaders of accomplishment from professional fields of endeavor. Let's equate important recognition when it comes to honoring individuals who have established permanent benchmarks in the fields of science, religion, medicine, literature, music, law, social justice, government, business, art, education and philanthropy. Our Auburn community has saturated, to a point, branding or recognizing Harriet Tubman (rightly so). I am and have been in support of what recognition and accomplishments Harriet Tubman has earned and endured, especially during one of our nation's most challenging periods.

However, let us (Auburn) even the important field of recognition when it comes to honoring those Auburn individuals who have contributed permanent benchmarks. I commend all (AHS students, plus) who have taken an interest in recognizing Harriet Tubman's decision to spend her concluding years of life in Auburn. We can dig a little deeper in Auburn's history, present and past, for subdued accomplishments making humanity better than before. Lastly, it is incumbent of me and all Auburn High School graduates to stand by and never rename Auburn High School, moreover, in defense for the thousands who have performed on fields of endeavor while wearing our identity, Auburn Maroon and White.