Letter: New Cayuga County office is an upgrade

I am writing to announce the move of the Cayuga County Office for the Aging to the Edward T. Boyle Center senior apartment building, 149 Genesee St., Auburn effective Thursday, July 21. All of the Office for Aging staff and programs will now be housed together in the office space formerly occupied by the Long Term Care Office and the Retired Senior Volunteer Program. Having all of our staff together in one building will enhance our ability to provide the best possible service to older adults and their family members.