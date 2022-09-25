 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YOUR VIEW

Letter: New comics lineup is disappointing

I am in complete agreement with Michael Anthony Ricci's letter to the editor. Bring back the old comics, crossword and Dear Abby. The new format is awkward and hard to handle.

Beverly Clark

Weedsport

