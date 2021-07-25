Letter: New NY energy facility process is flawed

A July 5 article in The Citizen pertaining to green energy facility regulations reported that no organization in Cayuga County participated in a lawsuit against Tetra Tech, the company that developed the newest regulations for New York state’s green energy review process. The article, which was reprinted from the Buffalo News, failed to mention that our organization, Conquest Against Industrial Solar, was not allowed to participate in the lawsuit, despite the fact that a massive 2,000-plus-acre solar facility is planned for the town of Conquest.

Garnet Energy Center, the company behind plans for the proposed solar facility in Conquest, recently filed for a state permit review under an older law than the one Tetra Tech developed. Because the Conquest project is being reviewed under the older law not drawn up by Tetra Tech, our Conquest group did not participate in the lawsuit against the company.

Garnet’s plans for the Conquest facility were recently filed under the older law, Article 10 of New York State Public Service Law, enacted in 2011. The newest permitting regulations Tetra Tech prepared for the state became a separate law, Executive Law Article 94-C, in 2021.