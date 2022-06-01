Letter: New York can improve health care

New Yorkers want better health care. We want to be able to choose what doctor we go to. We want our doctors to feel they can make the best healthcare decisions for us, according to their training and expertise. We don’t want an insurance company Agent to make decisions for our doctor, or for us! We want the best affordable care, no matter what our job or income is.

With the New York Health Act, patients will have the freedom to choose the healthcare providers we want and make health care decisions with them. No longer will we pay a premium, a deductible, or co-pay. How, do you ask?

NY Health will be funded through a graduated tax on income, based on the ability to pay. More than 90% of New Yorkers will see lower health care costs. It’s time we take the job we want, without worrying about having healthcare coverage. NY Health will provide coverage independent from employment and marriage. Eyeglasses, dental and even long-term health care will all be covered. Everyone working and living in New York will be covered.

Call your New York state senator and assembly person today! Tell them to #PassNYHealth, NOW. For info visit www.nyhcampaign.org.

Teresa Van Etten

Whitesboro

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0