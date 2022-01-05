Letter: New York in need of a new direction

Let’s face it. We sadly don’t “Love New York” anymore. The quality of life in the state of New York is slowly being decimated by radicalism and socialism bordering on the ideologies promulgated by that crazy Karl Marx. Conservative and republican ideologies and values are under siege by the left. We know it’s happening, but we’re not taking a stand and pushing back. Socialism by any other definition is the precursor to Marxism as Marxism is to Communism.

It’s only a matter of time that there is a mass exodus and these wayward thinking socialists control our state. Our forefathers would be devastated to see what these liberal legislators and former leftist NYS governors have done to our beautiful state these last many years. This scourge of maladjusted governance is becoming pervasive, and any reasonable person can see, it is the least pathway to a fundamentally higher quality of life. It stifles freedom of thought, public safety, a proper educational structure and teacher accountability, welfare reform, entrepreneurship and self-confidence.

It’s a New Year and it's crunch time, a time when we push back and elect forward-thinking, no-nonsense leaders like Rep. Lee Zeldin (R) for Governor who can right the ship, has a strong moral compass to guide him and who can instill renewed confidence in our state’s government. For far too long, one-party control of Albany has been a relentless attack on New Yorkers' wallets, safety, and freedoms. Someone with Lee’ s sense of purpose as a veteran, former prosecutor in the Army, family man and lifelong New Yorker, I couldn’t think of anyone better to restore faith in our government and credibility in our state to the glory it once enjoyed. Elect Lee Zeldin for Governor in 2022.

Michael Weaver

Victor

