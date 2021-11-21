Letter: New York must repair health care

Health care should not be a for-profit business. And if anything shows the tragedy of our current capitalistic approach, consider the human costs of COVID-19 and our health care workers.

After putting up with countless insults, constant danger of infection, hours of over work and extra effort directed at making her work place safe, an emergency room doctor I know learned she was getting a 10% pay cut. I couldn’t believe it when her mother told me that. This young mother, who is now back to work after an all too brief maternity leave. She is now once again dealing with raving unvaccinated idiots who insist upon telling her how to treat their loved ones with worm medicine and other fraudulent quackery. Truly she and her colleagues must be super human to put up with this aggravation on top of everything else. And then take a pay cut?

Another friend of mine, an elderly woman, had a minor auto accident and felt dizzy afterwards. As a precaution her son suggested a run to the hospital ER for a check up. This was a few months before the COVID madness hit. I drove her there and stayed with her. In the wee hours of the morning she was released and pronounced fit to go home. Much relieved we did so. Then the paperwork started coming in. She may still be trying to deal with it!

And an in-law of mine two years ago spent 10 days in the burn unit of a Rochester hospital. He had “good” health insurance through his employer unlike a lot of people, but he still had an $8,000 bill to pay.

We are the richest nation on earth. It doesn’t need to be this way. We don’t need "bean counters" deciding what treatment to give to a patient. Right now studies show 30% of our health care budget goes for administration, marketing and paperwork associated with the for-profit business. That’s insane when we cut the pay of front line workers. I heard that a large percentage of medical bankruptcies occur to households that had insurance. An in-law of mine who works for a collections agency confirmed that this was probably true.

Tell your state senator and representative it’s time. We must pass the New York Health Act now. We can’t afford not to.

Susan Gateley

Fair Haven

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0