Letter: New York overlooks bail, marijuana problems

We recently had the New York state budget passed and it was a total disaster. No true bail reform bill was passed. The Democrats in Albany rejected a true bail reform bill. The following day we have a subway shooting. They got the shooter, thank God for that. My big question is why don't Democrats want bail reform, are you that blind? Playing politics, you can't see that we need this so badly. If you are not for bail reform because of politics and for votes, God help you all.

Make marijuana illegal, not legal. You're going to bring our country down. A bail reform bill to be passed in all 50 states and making marijuana illegal in all 50 states is what we need. Marijuana passed just for votes, and for the tax revenue. That is totally a disastrous idea.

The lieutenant governor resigned because of corruption charges. If you people can't discipline yourselves, how can you tell the American people to do just that. I asked New York Democrats in Albany to reconsider bail laws and illegal marijuana and have a discipline and respect bill passed in Albany. This makes just common sense. Take a good look around this country. Shootings, robberies, rapes, violence — that is everyday life. It all has to stop now. I ask for Gov. Kathy hochul to please consider all of these topics that I have written down. For the good of New York state in the country, fund the police.

God bless New York State and the United States of America.

Gary "Stretch" Wright

Auburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0