“The proof is in the pudding” is one of my favorite sayings and from whence it came, I do not know! Nevertheless, facts don't lie!

According to the state corrections department, there are 30,895 incarcerated individuals and 16,688 uniformed staff positions in the state prisons.

Dividing the number of inmates by the number of officers, that equates to 1.85 inmates per each correctional officer, less than two prisoners to each guard!

Prior to the 1970s — and for previous decades also — the ratio was one guard for eight to 10 prisoners.

Given the fact we now have closed circuit TV and other advanced surveillance technology, one might wonder why there hasn't been an adjustment of the ratio of guards to prisoners? Another relevant factor, nearly 20 prisons have also closed over the past two decades!

Therefore, given the decline in numbers of prisoners and the closure of so many prisons, one might wonder why there hasn't been some adjustments made to the hiring practices of correctional officers? And, shouldn't taxpayers be asking – no, demanding – why aren't our legislators taking a hard look at that?

Our legislators need to be reminded — now more than ever — about Thomas Mott Osborne! He was the warden in Sing Sing prison and after World War I, the warden of a federal maximum prison. He proved that he “could run maximum-security prisons with less than a dozen prison guards and have no major incidents by treating prisoners as men and not animals.” (And later, as a result … he was recognized – worldwide – as an advocate for prison reform)

In the 1970s, I worked as a volunteer inside Auburn prison. In 1982 Warden Henderson confirmed on the stand – Washington vs. Henderson – “from 1974 to 1977 there were no major incidents inside Auburn prison.” The case involved an inmate and myself – as well as many volunteers – who did programs for the inmates, proving again that TMO was correct!)

Today's taxpayer might want to know what is the total amount of expected compensation the state is expected to pay a life-time career 'correctional officer' – including benefits? And then, ask the corrections department “to justify why they've allowed the ratio of guards to inmates to stay where it's been since the 1970s?”

The Bible tells us to "seek the truth" and John 8:31 says why we should! End of sermon.

Rev. Joyce H. Smith, N.D.

Auburn