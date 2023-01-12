Letter: New York taxpayers keep getting squeezed

How would us taxed-to-death people living here in New York state appreciate a $32,000 improvement in our yearly financial living expenses? Imagine what we could do ...

Democratic Sen. Liz Krueger is quoted as saying in the Dec. 23 edition of The Citizen "the assignment today is to make sure people can do both jobs with honor and integrity, not corruption, and feed their children, pay their rent and to take care of themselves."

Based on her above quote, I guess us common people in New York state are not considered to be allowed the privileges to do all of the above things listed without the very generous 29% pay raise!

Taxes are rising ever so higher — school and county taxes are out of sight, prices on everything keep rising, but yet we (the people) are not getting much of a pay raise or pay improvements to help us out.

Why?

The state legislators in Albany are only working (ha!) part-time, now making $142,000 a year. Did you know they also receive a stipend, pension and health insurance all paid for by us fools, the taxpayers of New York state?

Again, why?

Where will all this end? How much longer do the higher-ups in Albany expect us to handle and carry on over this overloaded burden?

Come on.

Ivan Guzylak

Sennett