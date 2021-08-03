Letter: New York's bail reform is a total failure

On May 19 after working a 15-hour day, we were woken up at 3:30 in the morning by our security system which observed a person with a flashlight in the farm market. My husband and son were able to restrain the criminal until the Monroe County sheriffs could respond. They responded in record time (many thanks to them!). The criminal was taken to Brockport Police Department, fingerprinted and then was released. This is the second time since August 2020 that we have been broken into by career criminals and this time it was a face-to-face encounter. In this situation we were fortunate that no one was harmed, it could have very easily turned out much differently.

It is very disheartening after working 36 years, seven long days a week, to have someone try to take what you have worked so hard for. We employ people and give back to the community. We have also spent a lot of money for security.

The repeat offender does not go to jail, but keeps committing crimes, which cost everyone. We have had to spend thousands of dollars on security, many sleepless nights, and the police respond to the same criminals instead of being able to help other people. The crimes these criminals are committing are getting worse and worse because there are no consequences. Bail reform enacted by New York state is a failure, all it is doing is promoting criminal behavior.