Receiving the recent email about possible late paper deliveries due to snow brought back memories of 70-odd years ago. The Citizen (then the Citizen-Advertiser, I believe), was an afternoon paper and distributed by a small legion of primarily teenagers. My route (#27) started at North Street Cemetery (no subscribers!) and seemed to go half way to Weedsport. Not a great number of papers – but lots of mileage, including Standard Avenue and its adjacent streets, culminating at Harold Short’s farm, which I believe today is the site of the steel company. It was a good bike route in good weather – but a real slog on foot in winter. Thank God for the hospitality of the Moore family on Willey Street and the furnaces at Hammond & Irving as places to warm up near the end of the route. An offer to work at my Dad’s Sunoco gas station on South Street ended my short newspaper career. I was no longer an employee of the Osborne’s, who owned the paper; they became one of my gas station customers!