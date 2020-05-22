Letter: Newspaper reflects its community

Today, heartbreaking and coincidentally your look back feature published a photo of me and my sons at the Locke field days on the tilt-a-whirl. Tomorrow you will publish the older boy's obituary. As media evolves it would be a tragedy to lose our local newspaper. The Citizen is there for us in good times and bad. They carry information to the community. They celebrate the lives of the locals, our triumphs, our tragedies. Local newspapers are the matrix bonding our communities together. Long may the local newspaper continue. Thanks to all of you who keep it going.