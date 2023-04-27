As dictated in a letter from James M. Baldwin and the New York State Education Department, Weedsport must not only erase its school logo but also the name “Warriors” out of existence.

Do warriors not exist in American culture? Are there no Americans who may be rightly considered “warriors”?

Why is it not reasonable for Weedsport to keep the nickname but use a different logo — perhaps the image of a U.S. servicemember or veteran? A silhouette of a soldier?

Even those who believe that native representations should be completely wiped out of public life should stand against Albany’s undemocratic process.

Big Brother Albany’s implicit colonial mindset continues to encroach upon and destroy our local cultures, democratic authority, and now language. Knowing what is best for us unsophisticated schlubs, our betters in Albany won’t stop until they mutilate our communities to fit their reductionistic, procrustean ideology. Albany’s cultural assimilation and marginalization of our local autonomy and voice will continue until we all stand up and resolutely say “No.”

Matthew Weinerth

Weedsport