I have known Heidi Nightengale for over 20 years. Over this time, I have witnessed her face many challenges in both her professional and personal life. During this period she has met each and every one and resolved them in the best manner possible. I am quite confident when she is elected as the representative of her district, she will continue to do so. Please vote for her and give her the opportunity to represent us.
Ronald C. Van Nostrand
Moravia