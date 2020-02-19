Letter: No care given to Auburn bus stop

The plows that handle the CHAD parking lot pile snow onto the sidewalks, obstructing walkers. No one puts down salt. When people come back from work, the sidewalk is all ice when they come off the bus.

Can someone grow a brain? If you are kicking us out of a good bus stop and sticking us on a back street, you are obligated to maintain the new site. God gave you a heart to see what the poor people see, as one of Matthew West's songs says. Right now our bus access is endangered and Auburn just does not care. Too comfy in their SUVs with heated seats, to worry about those who have less.