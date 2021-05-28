Letter: No compelling reason to rename the high school

Harriet Tubman is truly a great historical figure. It is not without recognition, due to the fact that the city and many groups have honored her accomplishments. There is named in her honor a city street, the school district administration office, and there's a statute at the Heritage center, a mural on the Genesee Mall building and another mural to be placed on the Nolan block. Most importantly, the United States government has designated her home as a national park.

It should be interesting to remember that traditionally most of the school buildings in Auburn were named after streets or areas of the city. Notably, North Division Street, Grover Street, Seymour Street, Evans Street, West Genesee Street, James Street, Thornton and Herman Avenues, West, Central and East High Schools, Casey Park and Owasco. There were two schools named after prominent individuals, Seward and Lincoln elementary schools. The Seward designation was moved to the former Mount Carmel High and Lincoln, for some reason, was never used again. William Seward is probably the most historic upstate New York-born individual who lived in Auburn, and his name should have been preserved.

The designation of the new high school in 1970 as Auburn High School was historical and unifying, as I explained in my previous letter.