I see and hear plans but no results.

I see a beginning but no end.

I see the escalation of crime but no effort to contain it.

I see the encouragement of illegal activities. Approving drugs? Identify and resolve them.

Am I missing something? Is there a much deeper agenda?

Beware the first step.

Lucy Cacciotti

Auburn

