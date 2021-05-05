Letter: No good reason to be closing churches

I agree with Deacon John to do nothing regarding closing of churches in Cayuga County. Anyone who has been to Rome will tell you how much money the Catholic Church has. Yet, churches here in this county can't pay for repairs on Houses of Worship. They say they have no funds but I wonder where the money goes from our donations each week. Why can't we apply to the Vatican for grant money? I think they should sell some of the gold and silver in Rome and help the churches in need. Read scripture: Jesus is not impressed with the wealth in Rome. Didn't he say, "Sell everything and come with me"?