Letter: No good reason to change Auburn school name
Letter: No good reason to change Auburn school name

Right on, Klaas van der Werff (The Citizen letter published Thursday, May 27)!

Renaming Auburn High School is not a common sense idea to pursue, especially considering the money, logistics and structural requirements and implications involved to implement, unless there is a very good reason that has total community support to do so.

There is nothing wrong commemorating new projects that have not already been long-time established, but just renaming already established structures for the sake of pure political, social or other nonsensical reasons is not a very prudent endeavor.

Common sense thinking is to leave the name alone knowing the “Auburn” name represents the entire (all) Auburn community without bringing racial, social or political undertones into it. One unified community, one high school for all!

There are plenty of new unestablished projects in which to appropriately and initially name for those specific purposes.

Change for change sake is not needed, especially when costly and not logical or practical.

Brad Doan

Auburn

