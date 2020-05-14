Letter: No leadership from Trump on coronavirus

When news of the virus was first being reported, the president's words were anything but alarming. It's a hoax and a media creation, he said, and if it came to our country, it would affect only a few and would vanish.
As the numbers began to mount he told us “everything is going to be fine.”
During the same week that the World Health Organization announced the virus was in 30 countries, the president reacted by blaming others including China. He even blamed the Democrats!
And then he reminded us, it’s not nearly as serious as the common flu.
As the numbers began to grow he said, we’re going to have 50,000 or 60,000 deaths, and that's great. The following week, as the numbers began to grow at an alarming rate, he said, OK, we may have more than 100,000 deaths, but we’re doing a great job and should reopen the economy.
Yes, Trump’s insecurity leads him to reject expertise, listen only to people who tell him what makes him feel good and refuse to acknowledge error.
As I stated in a previous letter to the editor, “his words never once indicated a concern for our health and safety, our children and parents, our ability to move freely and sleep soundly, our ability to go to work and our children able to go to school.”
Despite what the medical experts are telling him, he's continually insisting instead that the country should re-open!
It's not surprising then that the president's followers — who like sheep to the slaughter — choose to remain blind. The masses gather together and with flags flying and guns evident everywhere, they picket across this nation on his behalf! (The Bible reminds us there are “none so blind as those who refuse to see the truth.”)
At the present time we're thanking our health care workers for the tireless efforts they're making to save as many lives as possible and yet, at the same time the president is (intentionally) jeopardizing the lives of our doctors, nurses, etc. by leading his followers in a direction that will most certainly be detrimental to those who have been working tireless, sacrificing their own lives for the rest of us! (What a huge disappointment this president is!)
Joyce Hackett Smith-Moore
Auburn
