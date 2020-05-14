Letter: No leadership from Trump on coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When news of the virus was first being reported, the president's words were anything but alarming. It's a hoax and a media creation, he said, and if it came to our country, it would affect only a few and would vanish.

As the numbers began to mount he told us “everything is going to be fine.”

During the same week that the World Health Organization announced the virus was in 30 countries, the president reacted by blaming others including China. He even blamed the Democrats!

And then he reminded us, it’s not nearly as serious as the common flu.

As the numbers began to grow he said, we’re going to have 50,000 or 60,000 deaths, and that's great. The following week, as the numbers began to grow at an alarming rate, he said, OK, we may have more than 100,000 deaths, but we’re doing a great job and should reopen the economy.

Yes, Trump’s insecurity leads him to reject expertise, listen only to people who tell him what makes him feel good and refuse to acknowledge error.

As I stated in a previous letter to the editor, “his words never once indicated a concern for our health and safety, our children and parents, our ability to move freely and sleep soundly, our ability to go to work and our children able to go to school.”