Letter: No mask, no entry should be policy

I was in Wegmans and Walmart over the weekend and the number of people without masks on was very upsetting. There is a sign on both stores' doors stating that in order to enter you must be wearing a mask. Why are these stores not stopping non-mask wearers at the door?
There were people not wearing mask congregating in aisles and hanging around outside.
If we are going to slow this virus down, everyone needs to work together so we can get this city back open.
Helen Oyer
Auburn
