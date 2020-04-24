Letter: No mask, no entry should be policy
YOUR VIEW

Letter: No mask, no entry should be policy

{{featured_button_text}}

I was in Wegmans and Walmart over the weekend and the number of people without masks on was very upsetting. There is a sign on both stores' doors stating that in order to enter you must be wearing a mask. Why are these stores not stopping non-mask wearers at the door?

There were people not wearing mask congregating in aisles and hanging around outside.

If we are going to slow this virus down, everyone needs to work together so we can get this city back open.

Helen Oyer

Auburn

Letters to the editor logo
Deposit Photos
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News