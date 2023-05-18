I understand what freedom of speech protects. What I don’t understand is why some folks think it's necessary to use profanity to express political views. There are homes and vehicles in Auburn and the surrounding areas that choose to display political flags with profanity for all to see. I sat at a red light one day staring at these flags straight ahead of me on a house on the corner of Seymour and North streets. A school bus full of children pulled up. I realized these kids are seeing this every day. When did our moral compass change so much that we have no regard for how we model and teach our children to have constructive dialogue and respect others opinions and thoughts? As an adult I find it offensive. And by the way if you are displaying these vulgar flags, I am less likely to want to hear or understand your point of view. Wouldn’t it be great if each time we claim a right, that we would also consider how it affects others?