YOUR VIEW

Letter: No need to own 'superior killing machine'

Anyone who has served in the US military will tell you that the AR-15 was designed to be a "superior killing machine." In combat, soldiers always wear body armor for that reason. Now, if fired at a small child, at close range, either on automatic or on burst, their bodies are pretty well shredded; and if hit in the head — well, that's why many of the Uvalde children were no longer identifiable. I suggest that politicians debating assault rifle restrictions be shown color photographs of the dead children's bodies. After they stop throwing up, bet they'll have a different viewpoint.

Daniel Reiff

Auburn

