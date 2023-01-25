Letter: No politician should be above the law

I write this article about classified papers kept by President Biden and President Trump. I don't understand why any president or vice president wants to keep classified papers. Let's talk about getting to the bottom of all this, making sure these classified papers are put in the right place instead of our politicians' hands. It doesn't make any difference if you are a Democrat or Republican. I asked what is legal to keep when it comes to classified papers. There has to be an investigation on this very topic. The Biden people are cooperating with the Department of Justice so far. What they find they should tell the American people about this. The Republicans want a full investigation because of Democrats going after Trump. Let's see where this goes in this investigation, I am all for it. If there are serious charges, the Biden Administration will have to pay the consequences.

Both presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump should both know what they can do by what the laws allow. Donald Trump's investigation is different because he tried to overturn a presidential election. He's a big threat to our democracy. The evidence and testimony on Trump are overwhelming. The Department of Justice has to make a big decision on that. Joe Biden's case is something we don't know about everything just yet. Let it all play out. Donald Trump started it by saying crooked election with no proof of that whatsoever. He spread the big lie, which is still going on to this day. The Republicans are still supporting Donald Trump and the big lie today.

Congressman Santos lied throughout 2022 in the New York election. He has admitted he did and should not serve in the House of Representatives. You can't trust him at all. The House speaker won't get rid of him because of his razor thin majority. Santos supported Kevin McCarthy for speaker and defends lying Trump.

The world is watching the USA. American people don't trust our government or our Congress and presidents. Lying, dirty politics — that is why people don't have faith in our government. Tell all the politicians — federal, state, county, town, village, Republican, Democrat, independent — we are all watching you very closely.

God Bless the United States of America.

Gary "Stretch" Wright

Auburn