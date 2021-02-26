Letter: No reason politics can't still be civil

Mr. Balyszak, I read with interest your Feb. 17 letter, where it is obviously your opinion that those of us who voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020 and not "the other guy" are radicalized, cultists, warped, illogical, extremists, spineless, undemocratic and last, but never least, misinformed. Strangely, I always considered myself to be an American citizen with the right to vote my own conscience, which I've done for many decades.

For those of us who lived/worked in the DC area for many years, it was a well-known fact that after the retirement of Graham/Bradlee, the WaPo went from a quasi-liberal newspaper to far left ... so glad the "fact-checkers" have found a home which used to be held by professional journalists. Of course, now there are people checking the fact-checkers. (Heaven forbid, there were actually 30,575 lies and not 30,573 ... would be a terrible blow to our republic.) Undoubtedly, the original fact-checkers are hard at work doing the same with Mr. Biden's record, right?