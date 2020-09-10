Letter: Nonprofit agencies desperately need funds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m writing to you because I've been seeing millions of dollars going to do cleanup of an electric substation that's been empty for years and now work on South Street.

How about put some money into the nonprofit agencies that are really hurting now and trying get money to stay open. For example, programs providing dayhab for adults with special needs. I work with an adult with autism; he is 25 years old and they had to let go of like 25 staff and cut him down to only three days week instead of five due to funding. Some of the other agencies for adults are doing the same; they don’t have funding to hire and keep afloat their programs.

There are loving, caring human beings and they do have feelings, and I know some people in this world think that they don’t matter, but they do. It's very heart-breaking to see these adults suffer every day during this whole COVID-19. Their lives have been turned upside down just like everyone else.

I feel that some of those millions of dollars should be going to some of these nonprofit agencies.

I’m just so frustrated that a lot people think that because you have special needs, you don’t deserve a happy life — just let them suffer and fall. It’s just a shame and very sad. Thank you, caregivers.

Joy Smith

Auburn

