Letter: Not all churches deserve our attention

Most Americans are aware of the freedoms that we're guaranteed because of the Constitution of the United States. Most know the most popular one: freedom of religion. (Since I'm a member of the clergy, I'll address that one.) And because it's almost Christmas, it might be worth doing it!

Although most folks are unaware that we now have over 1,500 denominations in the United States today, most do know that there's an enormous amount of prejudice among the religious.

And, what is evident among those that do believe, there exists just enough religion to know what church not to attend.

What is apparent also is that many folks either aren't willing — nor do they have enough religion — to love one another. Oops!

Although I have a knowledge of many denominations, it's because of The Citizen's word count limitations that I will cite only one example of a belief that exists in a few ... one I (personally) consider questionable!

A 17-year-old granddaughter – home-schooled – comes home with a letter from a reputable college she's applied to (without the parents' knowledge). The contents of the letter indicates free tuition and also free room and board. But ... because of their religious belief(s), the parents' response is that she's to tear up the letter or leave the home ... if she accepts. She had to leave that day!

One might want to question why there's a serious lack of attendance in some of Auburn's biggest churches? (It's perhaps (?) an obvious sign that heaven won't be crowded!)

I have found that too many churches have become distribution points for religious aspirin. I've also discovered that too many people have tailored their religion to fit the pattern of their prejudices.

It's time to change the subject!

Having moved around the country a number of times (my husband was in the military), I've observed and written down what I've seen posted on signs outside of churches. One that got my attention was prominently displayed: “Last Chance To Pray Before Entering The Freeway.”

Let me repeat one more sign outside a church that's appropriate for the season: “Come in and Pray Today: Beat the Christmas Rush!”

End of sermon!

Rev. Joyce H. Smith

Auburn