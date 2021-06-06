Letter: Not all news sources can be trusted

In response to Mary Furlong's letter to the editor: I thank you for taking the time to respond to my letter. In case you haven't noticed, we are limited by words here. So I couldn't fully elaborate on everything. In response to you asking about the part of my letter that stated "First and foremost when it comes to politics, you have to research both sides. ... I guarantee if you stop listening to CNN and other left-based news sources," to which you asked "So, which is it? Research both or only listen to right-based news sources?" I say unto you neither. Any news source but left-based ones provide both sides. They give equal opportunity to each side. The left only pushes their narrative. As for your other questions, I find it absolutely hilarious you are going to wait a week for a response in the newspaper when you could, you know, research it for yourself and find out. That's my answer for you. Some resources: www.bing.com, www.bbc.com, www.ap.org, www.wsj.com. I'm not going to do the work for you. It would defeat the purpose of you know ... researching for yourself!