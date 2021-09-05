Letter: Not easy to avoid the Devil's temptations

Oh, yes, this thing called life. Well, it's all about climbing that mountain that God expects us to climb. And the only way to do it is to be very, very careful along the way, because that mountain we're all climbing has the Devil there trying to keep us from reaching the top, tempting us like he did Jesus, on the way.
Most of us are more easily tempted than Jesus. Avoiding to the Devils' temptations is not always easy, because unlike Jesus we're for the most part weak when it comes to temptations. Being 100% holy would probably include only the pope and maybe 1% of the world. But to get up that mountain we've got to reach that point of having totally no desire to even think of doing anything Satan tempts us with. Yes, overcoming Satan requires a very strong desire to become 100% holy.
Jesus and Mary were 100% holy their entire duration on earth, so eventually at the end achieving the state of completely not succumbing any more to the Devil's temptations pretty much assures us we'll reach the top of the mountain that has plenty of hardships and temptations along the way.
Greed and selfishness are two temptations the Devil tempts us with. Bad thoughts are another. Believing in abortion is another belief the Devil tries to instill. That marriage isn't necessary for two not married living together. That attending church is not necessary. Yes, on and on goes the Devil tempting us and instilling bad thoughts and ideas.
We're all born in the image and likeness of God. We're all God's children and he loves us all equally. What kind of children are we to constantly get taken in by the Devil's temptations? The Devil stands for 100% evil. God stands for 100% good. God wrote the Book of Love, so where in the world love show up more than evil? That's right. Not too many places.
One has to be a very spiritual person to climb the mountain we have to. At a point in time we should have the feeling that the Devil's temptations have no effect on us. That's when we've reached the pinnacle of that mountain that leads us all to Heaven.
Murray Lynch
Auburn