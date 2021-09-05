Letter: Not easy to avoid the Devil's temptations

Oh, yes, this thing called life. Well, it's all about climbing that mountain that God expects us to climb. And the only way to do it is to be very, very careful along the way, because that mountain we're all climbing has the Devil there trying to keep us from reaching the top, tempting us like he did Jesus, on the way.

Most of us are more easily tempted than Jesus. Avoiding to the Devils' temptations is not always easy, because unlike Jesus we're for the most part weak when it comes to temptations. Being 100% holy would probably include only the pope and maybe 1% of the world. But to get up that mountain we've got to reach that point of having totally no desire to even think of doing anything Satan tempts us with. Yes, overcoming Satan requires a very strong desire to become 100% holy.

Jesus and Mary were 100% holy their entire duration on earth, so eventually at the end achieving the state of completely not succumbing any more to the Devil's temptations pretty much assures us we'll reach the top of the mountain that has plenty of hardships and temptations along the way.